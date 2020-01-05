SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Jones has put up 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.9 points and seven rebounds per game. The Warhawks have been led by Ertel, who is averaging 17.1 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Warhawks have scored 72 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they managed over seven non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ertel has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Ertel has accounted for 19 field goals and nine assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Warhawks are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Chanticleers are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Warhawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 0-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked 22nd in the nation by scoring 80.5 points per game this year. Louisiana-Monroe has only averaged 64.4 points per game, which ranks 260th.

