Evans, a junior guard, scored 11 of her points in the third quarter as Louisville was finally able to pull away from the three-time defending Mid-American Conference regular-season champions.

Micaela Kelly led the Chippewas with 23 points, making 11 of 15 free throws.

NO. 11 UCLA 86, LONG BEACH STATE 51

LOS ANGELES — Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and six rebounds in UCLA’s victory over Long Beach State.

Onyenwere scored 11 of the first 13 points and UCLA (3-0) opened with a 20-0 run. The Bruins led 52-26 at the break after scoring 26 points in each quarter. Onyenwere had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the half.

Kiara Jefferson added 13 points for UCLA (3-0). Justina King the 49ers (1-2) with 22 points.

NO. 14 N.C. STATE 81, LAMAR 40

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones and Grace Hunter scored 15 points each, Elissa Cunane added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and N.C. State routed Lamar.

Kai Crutchfield added 10 points for N.C. State (3-0), which shot 52% from the field and held Lamar to 22% shooting.

Kayla Mitchell led Lamar (1-2) with eight points.

