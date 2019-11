And yet, three nights after top-ranked Kentucky was upset at home by Evansville, the Blue Devils — 28 1/2-point favorites — were on upset alert against an unintimidated mid-major for longer than expected before they scratched out a sloppy victory, their 150th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents.

This one was tied at 40 with less than 17 minutes to play, before Jones took over. He scored 10 points during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures.

He put them ahead to stay with a 3-pointer and followed that with three layups through traffic. On the last one, he blew past Chris Clerkley while drawing contact from the Georgia State guard, then hit a free throw to put Duke up 51-40. After Wendell Moore capped the run with a stickback, the Panthers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Corey Allen scored 20 points and Kane Williams added 16 for Georgia State (1-2).

NO. 21 XAVIER 59, MISSOURI STATE 56

CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left, helping Xavier hold off Missouri State.

The Musketeers (4-0) never trailed but couldn’t shake clear of the team picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bears (2-2) tied it at 56, but Xavier made a free throw and two big plays in the closing seconds.

After Naji Marshall’s free throw broke the tie, Tyrique Jones missed a jumper but got the rebound and passed to Scruggs, who drove for a layup and a 59-56 lead. The Bears missed a pair of 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Jones added 15 points and six rebounds, but had five of Xavier’s 15 turnovers. Lamont West and Keandre Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Bears.

NO. 22 AUBURN 116, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 70

AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points and J’Von McCormick had a school-record 16 assists for Auburn.

Doughty made his first five 3-pointers and had 22 points in the first half. The senior guard was 10 of 15 from the field, making 6 of 8 3-point tries.

Auburn (4-0) had its highest-scoring game since getting 119 against Winthrop on Nov. 24, 2017.

Terrell Gomez led Cal State Northridge (0-4) with 23 points.

