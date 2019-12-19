LEADING THE WAY: The Bonnies are led by the sophomore tandem of Lofton and Dominick Welch. Lofton is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 assists while Welch is putting up 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Blue Raiders have been led by seniors Jones and Antonio Green. Jones has averaged 16.8 points while Green has put up 14.6 points and four rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. Lofton has accounted for 10 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Bonnies are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 70.

LAST FIVE: Saint Bonaventure has scored 75.2 points while allowing 58 points over its last five games. Middle Tennessee has managed 64.8 points and given up 70.2 over its last five.

