TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Jones has averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the charge for the Highlanders. Travis Fields, Jr. is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.8 points per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.8 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has had his hand in 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Radford is 0-5 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Campbell is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Camels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Radford has an assist on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 48 of 74 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

