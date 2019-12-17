Rob Perry had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters (5-8). Mahamadou Diawara added 18 points. Kenny Aninye had 13 points.
Jude’s free throw with two seconds left gave UNC Asheville a five-point lead before Rob Perry made a 3-pointer as time ran out.
UNC Asheville faces Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Stetson faces Florida International at home on Sunday.
