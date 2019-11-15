And yet, three nights after top-ranked Kentucky was upset at home by Evansville, the Blue Devils — 28 1/2-point favorites — were on upset alert against an unintimidated mid-major for longer than expected before they scratched out a sloppy victory, their 150th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents.

This one was tied at 40 with less than 17 minutes to play, before Jones took over. He scored 10 points during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures.

He put them ahead to stay with a 3-pointer and followed that with three layups through traffic. On the last one, he blew past Chris Clerkley while drawing contact from the Georgia State guard, then hit a free throw to put Duke up 51-40. After Wendell Moore capped the run with a stickback, the Panthers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Corey Allen scored 20 points and Kane Williams finished with 16 for Georgia State (1-2).

BIG PICTURE

Georgia State: For much of the night, the Panthers put a serious scare into the Blue Devils with their zone defense and appeared capable of claiming just their fifth win against a Top 25 opponent and first since that unforgettable upset of Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Georgia State has claimed three NCAA bids in five years and if the Panthers play like this all season, they should claim a fourth.

Duke: These Blue Devils are nowhere near a finished product, leaving them with plenty of room to grow and improve. Duke had 10 turnovers and shot 37 percent in the first half while this one was tense. And while Jones finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range, the rest of the team was a combined 3 of 20.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: Visits Georgetown on Sunday night.

Duke: Plays California on Nov. 21 in New York in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals.

