Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on an 18-yard run to give UC Davis (5-6, 3-4) a 17-14 lead with 4:54 left in the third quarter but the Aggies didn’t get another first down the rest of the way as Montana State scored the final 13 points.

AD

Tristan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, Ifanse scored on 5-yard run to give the Bobcats a 24-17 lead with 8:22 to play and Bailey added a 41-yard field goal about five minutes later to cap the scoring.

Gilliam finished with 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries and added 48 yards receiving on eight receptions for the Aggies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD