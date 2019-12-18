Scott Hitchon scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Griffins (5-5). Majesty Brandon added 14 points and six rebounds. Malik Johnson had 11 points and 10 assists.
Buffalo plays Niagara at home on Saturday. Canisius plays Siena on the road on Monday.
