A YEAR AGO: Jacksonville State put up 101 and came away with a 40-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Gamecocks offense put up 70.7 points per matchup in those 11 games.
