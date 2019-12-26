BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Jacksonville State lost 75-53 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: De’Torrion Ware has averaged 11 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Jacara Cross has paired with Ware and is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 28.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.