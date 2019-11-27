BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson has averaged 16.4 points while Andrew Lewis has put up 13.6 points. For the Gamecocks, De’Torrion Ware has averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jacara Cross has put up 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gamecocks. Chicago State has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three games while Jacksonville State has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 74.6 possessions per game.

