DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 79.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SUCCESS AT 71: Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-10 when scoring 68 points or fewer.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 112 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 11 for 38 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com