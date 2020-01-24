SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 71.6 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.1 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELLS: Morehead State has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 59.4 points and allowing 72.8 points during those contests. Jacksonville State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 74.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

