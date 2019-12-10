LEADING THE CHARGE: The Trojans are led by Zay Williams and Darian Adams. Williams has averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Adams has accounted for 12.7 points per game. The Gamecocks have been anchored by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross, who are scoring 12 and 11.1 points, respectively.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Gamecocks are 0-6 when allowing 63 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Troy has lost its last four road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 77 per game.

TOUGH TROJANS: Troy has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Sun Belt teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have forced opponents into turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions.

