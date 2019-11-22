STEPPING UP: Jahaad Proctor is putting up 16 points to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Matt Haarms is also a top contributor, producing 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.