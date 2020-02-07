STEPPING UP: The Gamecocks are led by Kayne Henry and De’Torrion Ware. Henry is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while Ware is putting up 10.9 points and five rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by Parker Stewart and Quintin Dove, who are scoring 20.1 and 19.3 per game, respectively.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENTS: The Skyhawks have scored 76.9 points per game and allowed 83.9 points per game against Ohio Valley opponents. Those are both improvements over the 65.2 points scored and 88.1 points given up to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stewart has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last five games. Stewart has 37 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gamecocks. UT Martin has 39 assists on 82 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three contests while Jacksonville State has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Jacksonville State has averaged 69.4 points per game over its last five games. The Gamecocks have given up 71.6 points per game over that stretch.

