KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Alford has had his hand in 43 percent of all Alabama A&M field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Jacksonville State is 0-5 when it allows at least 63 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

COLD SPELL: Jacksonville State has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 78.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

