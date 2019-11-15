Darius Quisneberry had 18 points for the Penguins (1-2).
AD
Louisiana-Lafayette plays Wyoming on the road on Thursday. Youngstown State takes on NC Central at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD