Kansas (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two college basketball blue bloods are set to face off as Kansas and Duke tip the 2019-20 season off. Kansas went 26-10 last year and finished third in the Big 12, while Duke ended up 32-6 and finished third in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kansas went 12-3 against schools outside its conference, while Duke went 14-2 in such games.

