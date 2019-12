FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has accounted for 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 69: Kansas City is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

AD

BEHIND THE ARC: Toledo’s Littleson has attempted 58 3-pointers and connected on 48.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Toledo defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the 28th-best mark in the country. Kansas City has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field through 12 games (ranked 259th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD