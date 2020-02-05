SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 33 percent of all Roos points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Roos have scored 69.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 63.9 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

AD

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Jackson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vaqueros are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 7-6 when they exceed 67 points. The Roos are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 12-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Roos are 7-11 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com