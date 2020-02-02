STEPPING UP: The do-everything Devon Dotson has averaged 17.3 points, four assists and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike has complemented Dotson and is accounting for 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III, who is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed only 58.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dotson has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Longhorns are 6-7 when scoring any fewer than 69.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jayhawks 15th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has averaged 66.2 points through 21 games (ranked 266th, nationally).

