PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 71 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has had his hand in 45 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. Diarra has 19 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when holding opponents to 44.6 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 6-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 0-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.5 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.9 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Marquette offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

