LEADING THE WAY: The play-making Cartier Diarra has averaged 17.5 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Diarra is Xavier Sneed, who is producing 14 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Deion Hammond, who is averaging 13.5 points.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.