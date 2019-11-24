BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The junior tandem of Xavier Sneed and Cartier Diarra has led the Wildcats. Sneed has averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals while Diarra has put up 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. The Panthers have been led by sophomores Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson, who have combined to score 22.6 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 38 of 61 field goals (62.3 percent) across its past three games while Kansas State has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 24.8 foul shots per game this season.

