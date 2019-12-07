Kelly made 13 of 18 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, as Quinnipiac shot 56% overall, 47% from distance (8 of 17) and made 17 of 22 from the foul line. No other Bobcat scored more than seven.

Josh Hopkins topped New Hampshire with 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Sean Sutherlin and Martinez posted double-doubles for the Wildcats. Sutherlin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Martinez added 12 points and 11 boards for his fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season. Nick Guadarrama pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. New Hampshire used just six players in the game.