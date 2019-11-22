Ahmad Clark had 20 points and six rebounds for the Great Danes (2-3). Cameron Healy added 15 points and eight assists and Trey Hutcheson had 11 points.
Quinnipiac plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday. Albany matches up against Sacred Heart on Saturday.
___
___
