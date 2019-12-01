After Kayana Traylor’s layup made it 52-57 with seven left in the game, the Boilermakers missed their next 11 field-goal attempts before Fatou Diagne’s layup capped the scoring with 32 seconds to go.

Dominique Oden had nine points and eight rebounds for Purdue (6-1).

The Bulldogs made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range and shot just 38% from the field but committed a season-low eight turnovers. They had nine steals, including three by Loera, and scored 26 points off 21 Purdue turnovers.

The Boilermakers, who went into the game shooting 43.9% percent from the field, shot a season-low 34.7% (17 of 49).

Gonzaga has won four games in a row — all by double figures — since a 76-70 overtime loss to No. 3 Stanford on Nov. 17.

Purdue won its first six games of the season for the first time since 2011-12 and for the sixth time in program history.

Gonzaga plays at Montana State, and Purdue visits Virginia Tech, on Thursday.

