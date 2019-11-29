Chattanooga forced 11 turnovers in the first half and raced to a 48-22 halftime lead.
Tobi Ewuosho had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (0-6).
The Emerald Coast Classic concludes on Sunday. Chattanooga takes on Jacksonville State and Alabama State faces Chicago State.
