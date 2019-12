Lawson scored 30 points with five assists for the Cowboys (4-6), who had a season-high 12 blocks and outscored UMKC 50-32 in the second half.

Jahshire Hardnett had 16 points for the Roos (5-6). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 14 points. Javan White had 10 points.

McNeese State will seek its fifth consecutive home win next Wednesday when the team hosts Paul Quinn. Kansas City matches up against Kansas on the road on Saturday.

