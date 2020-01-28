SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Bradley’s Kennell has averaged 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Ja’Shon Henry has put up 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Freeman-Liberty has averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Mileek McMillan has put up 9.4 points.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 29.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Crusaders are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Braves are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 14-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bradley is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Braves are 5-7 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 25th-lowest mark in Division I. Valparaiso has allowed opponents to shoot 47.4 percent through 21 games (ranking the Crusaders 334th).

