STEPPING UP: Indiana State’s Key has averaged 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.6 points and four rebounds. For the Braves, Kennell has averaged 13 points and 4.8 rebounds while Ja’Shon Henry has put up 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sycamores have allowed just 65.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.NATE IS A FORCE: Kennell has connected on 45.3 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Indiana State is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 3-8 when opponents exceed 64 points. Bradley is 12-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 2-6 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 70.6 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the 27th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent from the field through 18 games (ranked 281st).

