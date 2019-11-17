BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA member Reinhardt. Kennesaw State lost 74-62 to Mercer in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Tyler Hooker has averaged 12 points to lead the charge for the Owls. Bryson Lockley is also a key contributor, with 10 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.