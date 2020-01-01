North Florida (7-8, 0-0) vs. Kennesaw State (1-12, 0-0)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks for its fifth straight win over North Florida at KSU Convocation Center. The last victory for the Ospreys at Kennesaw State was a 67-51 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gandia-Rosa has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: North Florida has scored 70 points per game and allowed 85.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ospreys have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has an assist on 24 of 61 field goals (39.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while North Florida has assists on 49 of 69 field goals (71 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 14 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

