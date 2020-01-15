SUPER SENIORS: Kennesaw State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Hooker, Bryson Lockley, Jamie Lewis and Ugo Obineke have combined to account for 53 percent all Owls points this season, though their output has dropped to 41 percent over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 63.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.2 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 25 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: Kennesaw State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 53.1 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Florida Gulf Coast has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Atlantic Sun teams.

