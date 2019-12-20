AD

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Terriers are 0-5 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has an assist on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its past three contests while Wofford has assists on 57 of 86 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams. The Terriers have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD