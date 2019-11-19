BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Danny Pippen has averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Golden Flashes. Troy Simons is also a key contributor, with 16.3 points and five rebounds per game.DANNY FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Kent State’s Danny Pippen has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 9-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Golden Flashes scored 77.8 points per contest in those 12 contests.

