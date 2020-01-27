BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Marreon Jackson has put up 19.2 points, four rebounds and 6.2 assists to lead the way for the Rockets. Luke Knapke has paired with M. Jackson and is producing 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Danny Pippen, who is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: M. Jackson has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 38 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Toledo is 5-0 when at least five of its players score in double-figures and 6-9 when the team falls shy of that mark. Kent State is 10-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 4-6 on the year, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Flashes. Toledo has 42 assists on 88 field goals (47.7 percent) over its past three outings while Kent State has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams. The Rockets have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

