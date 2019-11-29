Kent State took a 24-14 lead into halftime and the Golden Flashes quickly made it a 17-point advantage when Jamal Parker returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a score.

Mike Glass III finished 29-of-37 passing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Glass connected with Line Latu for a 30-yard score in the third quarter and hit Bryson Cannon for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to get the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) within 31-26. Arthur Jackson III had four catches for 129 yards for Eastern Michigan, while Latu caught nine passes for 108 yards.

Matthew Trickett added a 24-yard field goal for Kent State with 1:27 left to play to cap the scoring.

The Eagles totaled 509 yards of offense, while Kent State finished with 450.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD