North Alabama led 33-32 at halftime before the Jackrabbits used an 11-5 run and never trailed again. Jamari Blackmon’s jumper with 11:03 left brought the Lions within 52-51, but Key followed with a 3-pointer and a layup and Dentlinger made two foul shots and a layup for a 61-51 lead. The Lions couldn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.