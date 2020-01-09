SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Redbirds points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up just 68 points per game across three conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 37.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 79 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 61.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redbirds. Indiana State has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Illinois State has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com