NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Key registered 17 points and five assists as New Orleans beat Xavier (LA) 79-62 on Saturday night.

Ahren Freeman and Bryson Robinson had 14 points each for New Orleans (3-4). Damion Rosser had seven points and seven assists for the home team.

The Privateers, who have won two in a row after losing four straight road games, dominated the first half to go ahead 41-30 at the break. Xavier was never able to close the gap.