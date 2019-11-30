Tra Barnett’s 15-yards touchdown run capped a nine-play, 86-yard drive and gave Georgia State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter but the Eagles (7-5, 5-3) scored the next 31 points before taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter. Werts tied it with a 11-yard TD run late in the first quarter, Tyler Bass made a 49-yard field goal early in the second and King’s first touchdown, a 7-yard run, made it 17-7 at halftime. Kennedy and King each had 13-yard scoring runs in the third quarter and King added a 30-yard TD run with 7:06 to play to make it 38-10.