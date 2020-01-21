SAVVY SENIORS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have given up only 67 points per game to CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has directly created 45 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and seven assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Hilltoppers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 69.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have recorded assists on exactly 37.7 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.9 free throws per game and 28.3 per game over their last three games.

