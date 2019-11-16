NORMAL, Ill. — James Robinson rushed for 155 yards to move into second on the Illinois State career list, Luther Kirk sealed it with a sack on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds and the Redbirds held off Missouri State 17-12 on Saturday.

Illinois State led 17-9 with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter but an interception and fumble on its next two possessions kept Missouri State in it. Robinson fumbled it at Illinois State’s 32 with 2:17 remaining and Missouri State went eight plays to get to the 3 but Peyton Huslig rolled to his right and was tackled for a nine-yard loss on fourth down.