Brady Davis passed for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois State (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), which is ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll. The Redbirds had three players attempt a pass with Bryce Jefferson and Jack Baltz throwing interceptions. Robinson reached 100 yards, on 29 carries, for the sixth time this season.
Huslig was intercepted twice for Missouri State (1-9, 1-6).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD