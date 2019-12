Jackson scored the Rockets’ final eight points, first hitting a free throw then a 3-pointer for a 61-57 lead. He added another jumper and his layup with 3:48 remaining gave Toledo its final points of the game. The Rockets allowed only four points in the final three minutes to win.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jackson added 13 points and six assists and Willie Jackson had 14 rebounds for the Rockets.

Blake Lampman had 18 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-4). Xavier Hill-Mais added 14 points and Brad Brechting scored 13.

Oakland goes to Western Michigan on Tuesday. Toledo plays at Cleveland St. on Wednesday.

