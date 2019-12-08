Jarrod West had 19 points and five assists for the Thundering Herd (2-6). Mikel Beyers added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Taevion Kinsey had 12 points and six assists, while Jannson Williams scored 12 with eight rebounds and two blocks.
Toledo sank 23 of 33 free throws, while Marshall made 6 of 9.
