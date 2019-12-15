William & Mary posted a season-high 66 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Gophers’ 30 points on 22.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a William & Mary opponent this season. Additionally, the Tribe swatted a season-high 10 blocks.
Dwayne Morton had 10 points for the Gophers.
William & Mary faces Saint Joseph’s on the road on Thursday.
