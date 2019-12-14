UC Santa Barbara’s Devearl Ramsey made two free throws to close to 62-61 with :03 left and when Southern Utah was unable to inbound the ball, the Gauchos had another shot. Matt Freeman’s jumper was off as time expired and Southern Utah held on for the win, halting UCSB’s five-game win streak.

Knight finished with 19 points, Maizen Fausett added 11 and Harrison Butler posted 10 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists for the Thunderbirds (6-4).

Jaquori McLaughlin had 14 points and Ramsey finished with 13 for UC Santa Barbara (6-4).

