SAVVY SENIORS: UNLV’s Hardy, Donnie Tillman and Nick Blair have combined to account for 44 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 24 percent over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 73.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 27.3 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 81.4 points during those contests. UNLV has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 57.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

